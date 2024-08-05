Rate moves unlikely; time for RBI to step up liquidity support

Growth in reserve money – the measure of primary liquidity infusion by the central bank into the banking system – also fell sharply during this period. Against the cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 15% during five years up to mid-2022, reserve money recorded a CAGR of merely around 7% over the next two years till date. The deceleration in reserve money was noticeable from May 2022, but accentuated even sharply since the next summer, reflecting the effects of withdrawal of ₹2000 banknotes by RBI in May 2023.