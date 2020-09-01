Data abundance is not a must for artificial intelligence

As a result, leadership in artificial intelligence today is widely associated with an access to large volumes of structured information of the kind that is presently under the control of only the largest technology companies in the US and China. This has resulted in an arms race for the control of data, with countries around the world exerting their authority over the data of their citizens, regardless of where or under whose control it might be. The European Court recently tightened the grip of Europe’s data protection regulations over data that is transferred off its shores, while India has insisted that all sensitive personal data be localized and established a committee to look into how non-personal data might be harnessed to allow a better accrual of its value to the nation.