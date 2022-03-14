Data lessons from two years of the covid-19 pandemic

The Centre’s lack of interest in making covid data accessible was matched only by its enthusiasm to track citizens’ movement data during the pandemic. It quickly gathered the will and resources to launch an app for that. Aarogya Setu proved to be of limited utility, and only aroused the suspicion of a wary citizenry. If only the government had spent similar efforts in creating an app that provided detailed testing and infection data at a neighbourhood level, it would have met people’s data needs better. It would also have created an opportunity to improve data quality. People would have spotted mismatches in their local tallies, and a system responsive to their feedback would have become more accurate over time.

