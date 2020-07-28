Opinion | Data localization could soon be the worldwide reality

Much like the US, law enforcement agencies in India also have wide and sweeping powers. National security is a recognised exception to the fundamental right to privacy, and even though the right to privacy judgment made it clear that governmental actions impinging upon privacy must be proportionate, surveillance is often carried out with little heed to the effect it has on the privacy of targeted individuals. If law enforcement authorities approach an Indian company demanding access to the personal data of EU citizens stored in its servers, notwithstanding any contractual commitments to the contrary, these companies often have no option but to comply. That being the case, in the light of the CJEU judgment, the fact that the data was transferred to India under the SCCs is no longer sufficient to constitute compliance with the data transfer obligations under the GDPR if local law enforcement can compel the disclosure of this data.