Data on food price rigidities can serve as inputs for RBI decisions

Why does this matter? Economists usually assume that food prices are flexible; they quickly move in response to changes in supply and demand. On the other hand, prices in the rest of the economy are rigid, as they take time to adjust to changes in the underlying economy. There are several reasons offered by economists for “sticky" prices outside of the food economy. For example, it may be costly for firms to keep changing the prices of their products. Or firms may have limited room to make frequent changes in prices because they are themselves tied down by long-term contracts for inputs.