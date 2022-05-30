Data privacy at Big Tech is still a mystery to observers

In my opinion, however, neither view of the GDPR and similar legislation in other countries is wholly correct, as the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Interestingly enough, I think the biggest impact in this realm was made by Apple’s move last year to block cross-site tracking with the release of Apple iOS 14.5, and to hand choices over to the consumer instead of Big Tech giants like Facebook.The shares of Facebook’s owner Meta Platforms fell soon after the release of Apple’s updated operating software in mid 2021, when Meta warned that its third quarter performance (on a calendar-year basis) could face significant headwinds because of low advertising conversions related to that move. In September thereafter, after an executive at its Facebook subsidiary said that the privacy changes had caused it to under-report conversions, its shares fell further. In February 2022, Facebook said that Apple’s app tracking transparency feature would decrease the company’s sales this year by about $10 billion, which is a massive figure by any stretch of the imagination.