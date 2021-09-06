Data regulation is undergoing a significant revolution

For its part, the European Union (EU) has begun to put in place a series of legislative proposals that are similarly designed to let users more efficiently transfer data from one data business to another. The EU’s proposed Data Act is intended to implement measures that will create a fairer data economy by ensuring better access to and use of data, and is intended to cover both business-to-business and business-to-government transfers of data. This framework will be supplemental to (and not replace) existing data protection legislation with a strong emphasis on preserving incentives for continued data generation. Along similar lines, the EU has also drafted a Data Governance Act, which when enacted later this year will govern the data exchanges and platforms that will form the infrastructure through which data holders will be connected to data users. It will thus both enable and regulate new data sharing arrangements that will intermediate the transfer of data from data businesses which currently hold it to those that have been permitted to use it.