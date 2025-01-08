Data reliability: Lessons from the 75-year-old National Sample Survey
Summary
- As India prepares to refine its statistics, the impressive history of the NSS has much to teach us about statistical innovation, autonomy and state-level data collection.
At an event to commemorate 50 years of the National Sample Survey (NSS) in 2001, the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee noted that these surveys had contributed “invaluable raw material" to India’s development plans, even though their contribution was often “unseen and unhonoured."