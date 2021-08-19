Data science and digital coding could soon be the new English

Thus, says the WEF, “automation, in tandem with the covid-19 recession, is creating a ‘double-disruption’ scenario for workers. 43% of businesses surveyed indicate that they are set to reduce their workforce due to technology integration, 41% plan to expand their use of contractors for task-specialized work, and 34% plan to expand their workforce due to technology integration. By 2025, the time spent on current tasks at work by humans and machines will be equal." The last sentence is a shocker. In 2020 humans did two-thirds of work and machines the rest; just five years hence, the human-machine split will be nearly equal. There are some alarming predictions: job creation is slowing while job destruction accelerates. A sigh of relief might escape you when you read that “85 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines, while 97 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to the new division of labour between humans, machines and algorithms." So, humans still have an edge, albeit a narrow one. But the pace of job destruction is more than that of creation. So we will see more jobs lost before new jobs appear.