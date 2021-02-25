Dear diary, petrol’s at a whopping 100

Yet, breaking down the trends even this much still doesn’t tell all the stories there are. Like: what happened during the worldwide economic bust of 2008? Well, at the start of 2008, I paid ₹48.38 for a litre of petrol. Six months later, the price had risen to ₹59.04. With the downturn over the second half of that year, the price dropped, too. When I filled up for the last time that year, in December, I paid ₹49.80—pretty much the same as at the beginning of 2008. And that decline continued. In June 2009, the price was almost at its lowest in these 16 years: ₹44.50.