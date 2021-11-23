Dear ‘The Economist’, climate change is a global predicament

In 2020, the per capita carbon dioxide emission of the US was 1.9 times that of China and eight times that of India. Clearly, an average American emits more carbon dioxide through various activities than an average Chinese or Indian resident. It needs to be said here that this ratio has been falling over the years. In 2010, America’s per capita emission was 2.9 times that of China and 13.5 times that of India, telling us that the American figure has come down whereas that of India and China has risen. But this comes with a corollary. In 2020, per capita carbon emission in the US was 14.2 tonnes. It was at 18.4 tonnes in 2010. Nonetheless, a significant portion of this fall happened between 2019 and 2020. In 2019, its per capita emission was at 16 tonnes. The fall in 2020 would have been primarily because of the spread of the covid pandemic.