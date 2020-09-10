Death of romance amid a pandemic of twisted hearts

Someone told me of this honeymooning couple stuck in a lovely Mediterranean coastal spot for more than three months because the lockdown was imposed all too suddenly, and are now being counselled since they are seriously considering a divorce. The first few weeks were reportedly great—the two of them, a love suite, olive and feta salads, and the sound of the sea. After that, with beaches out of bounds, it was downhill all the way, till they could no longer stand the sight of each other.