Mahatma and the enduring power of his ideology
Gandhi never compromised on his principles and stuck to his convictions even at the cost of his life.
For the last two years we’ve seen slogans such as “Long live Nathuram Godse" trend on social media on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It may repeat today as well. But does it matter? Was Gandhi a hero or a villain? Is he relevant today? These questions have been debated thousands of times since his assassination. Still, arguments and counter-arguments continue. And these ideological duels are an enduring testimony to the strength of Mohandas. He continues to stay alive in our thoughts.