The case for an inequality boom in India is greatly exaggerated5 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Income tax data offers no reliable proof of a divergence while fiscal transfers would likely have reduced our Gini coefficient
The editorial published in Mint on 16 March 2023, ‘India’s inequity boom is staring undeniably at us’ (bit.ly/3UjjTmF) deserves a counter view on the interpretation of latest income-tax data placed before Parliament recently. It is undeniable that the pandemic has profoundly impacted people’s lives, especially their economic status. The impact has been particularly severe on vulnerable sections of society, including daily- wage earners and informal-sector workers. There should be no attempt to trivialize their suffering.
