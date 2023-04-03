The case for an inequality boom in India is greatly exaggerated

Secondly, growth in the low-income group of taxpayers after its 50 million peak in 2018-19 started to see a declining trend—it slipped to 46.3 million in 2019-20, dropping further to 41.2 million in 2020-21. The editorial attributes the latter drop to the pandemic, without an explanation for the previous year’s fall (referring later to demonetization and GST as a pre-pandemic cause of stress). While 2019-20 was a business-as-usual year for the most part, it was marked by an economic slowdown caused, in part, by stress in non-banking finance companies. Further, the slide of over 7% in the ‘Under ₹5 lakh’ category in 2019-20 could have also been due to some changes in the individual tax regime. A new provision of tax rebate of 100% tax for those earning below ₹5 lakh, standard deduction of ₹50,000, was introduced in 2018-19. Then a new simplified tax regime with fewer exemptions and deductions was also introduced in Budget 2020. All these changes may have had a spillover effect in 2020-21. Once we have data for 2021-22, the trend may be clearer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}