Opinion | Debt is now an unwanted burden across most of India’s economy

Third, a change in the financial decisions of households—both in terms of higher precautionary savings as well as lower borrowings—will have broader economic implications that policymakers need to pay attention to. As HSBC’s chief India economist Pranjul Bhandari argued in these pages on Tuesday, higher savings will on one hand reduce the chances of a recovery led by consumer spending, but on the other, it will also help fund higher fiscal spending. In other words, risk aversion by Indian households could mean greater demand for safe assets such as government bonds, which are bought either directly or indirectly through bank deposits, insurance policies, provident funds and mutual funds. However, it is also important to remember that a shrinking current account deficit will eat into some of the benefits of higher household financial savings in terms of funding the fiscal deficit.