Opinion | Decode the concept of 'tianxia' to understand China's actions

Crucial to Zhao’s proposed tianxia world order are “relational rationality" and universal consent. Relational rationality emphasizes the minimization of mutual hostility over the maximization of self interest, and must have priority over individual rationality in political and economic practices to create a sound world order. Dismissing the masses as “selfish, irresponsible, and foolish", hence not to be trusted to act in world interest, Zhao asserts: “Seeking to maximize self-interest… is only a recipe for endless conflict to the detriment of all." Universal consent, the other key ingredient, one supposes, will just need to be managed. And who makes the rules of this new world order? A rather vague “world institution".