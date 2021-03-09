Decoding CBDT’s clarification on non-residents

There would be no exemption for such income under DTAAs. There would be little or no tax credit available, since such income would either be exempt in the foreign country or may fall in a low tax bracket, resulting in low payment of tax in that jurisdiction. Even if tax credit is available, the tax rate in most foreign countries being lower than in India, most taxpayers may end up paying the higher Indian tax rates on their entire worldwide income, and not just their Indian incomes. Coupled with the tax paid in the home country, the effective overall tax rate would be the higher of the tax rate in both countries. The worst part is that even a low income in home countries, when translated into rupees, may appear quite substantial due to the rupee’s low value, and may result in a taxpayer falling in a high slab, with high rates of tax.