Decomputerize to decarbonize: A climate debate we can’t avoid

Let’s look at a few facts that Tarnoff, Crawford and others, like Nathan Ensmenger, allude to. A recent UN study revealed that the manufacture of one desktop computer took 240kg fossil fuels, 22kg of chemicals and 1,500kg water. A University of Massachusetts team calculated that training one model for natural-language processing—the branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that helps ‘virtual assistants’ like Alexa understand you—emits 626,155 pounds of carbon dioxide, what 125 New York–Beijing round trips will produce. As the models get more complex, this goes up exponentially. OpenAI estimated that the computing used to train a single AI model is increasing by a factor of 10 every year. Then there is the cloud, where giga-loads of data generated by computers mysteriously waft up to and get stored. This ‘cloud’ is actually the hundreds of data centres that Google, Microsoft and others have dotted our planet with, and they guzzle water and power at alarming rates. Tarnoff reports that data centres consume 200 terawatt hours per year, roughly the same amount as South Africa, and is likely to grow 4-5 times by 2030, which would put it on par with Japan, the world’s fourth-biggest energy consumer. “The cloud", says Crawford, “is made of rocks and lithium brine and crude oil." This pales in comparison, however, with what makes the guts of a computer, and what is in acute short supply these days—semiconductor chips. A ‘fab’ unit would take $20 billion to build and need 2-4 million gallons of ultra-pure water per day, roughly equal to the needs of an American city of 50,000 people. In fact, reports Crawford, the carbon footprint of the world’s computational infrastructure has matched that of the aviation industry at its peak, and it is increasing at a faster rate.

