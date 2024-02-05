Deep learning and neural networks have more to offer than their buzz suggests
Summary
- While Generative AI and its chatbots are powerful language-based technologies, it is still ‘good old AI’ that has been churning out astounding new products.
The computer that I am typing this article on is named Move37. My OnePlus Open phone is christened that too. Move37 is also the name of my fancy, app-controlled e-bike in Cambridge. They are all named after the magic 37th move made in a game of Go played between a human and an artificial intelligence (AI) engine in 2017, which opened my eyes to the power of AI. Lee Sedol, the undisputed world champion of Go—a complex, intuitive, ‘human’ game—was battling AlphaGo, an AI agent created by DeepMind (now Google DeepMind), perhaps the world’s premier Deep Learning company. Before the tournament, Sedol was confident to the point of dismissiveness, predicting that he will win the match by a landslide. In what is termed the ‘Sputnik Moment’ for AI, AlphaGo trounced him 4-1, eventually leading Sedol to retire from the game of Go in 2019. It was the 37th move with the 19th stone played by the AI in their second game that broke Sedol, a move described as “unique," and a move that “no human would ever make."