Deep learning and neural networks have more to offer than their buzz suggests

DeepMind and deep learning are just not fun and games, impressive as they are. Their next big breakthrough and the one that made me a convert was AlphaFold. This product cracked one of the hardest problems in medical science—predicting how a protein would fold. We, and every other carbon-based life form, are made of proteins, and it is how they fold that decides almost everything about our physiology and life. There are over 200 million known proteins today, and each of them folds in a unique three-dimensional shape. It was impossible for scientists to study each one of them, and that considerably hampered efforts to tackle disease. DeepMind started solving this problem right after the Sedol game, trained it on the sequences and structures of a hundred thousand proteins, and in four years brought it to a level where it can predict the folded shape of a protein, right down to the molecular level.