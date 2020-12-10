Deep learning software tools to the rescue of medical research

Therefore, predicting how a protein will fold has been one of the big science challenges for decades. Scientists have used techniques like X-ray crystallography, but these are too slow. DeepMind’s learnings from AlphaGo, though, have been used to create AlphaFold 2, a deep learning program to predict how a protein will fold. Proteins are even more complex than Go; a protein could take any of as many as 10 raised to the power 300 different shapes. Go players do not play the game by knowing every step, but by taking short-cuts, often based on intuition. This is exactly how people played a game called FoldIt, a simulation of protein folding. DeepMind used this analogy to create AlphaFold. By feeding powerful computers earlier examples and patterns, developers taught them how to apply intuitive short cuts and rules-of-thumb. Much like Move 37, a computer can come up with solutions that stun human experts. In the latest test, a competition called CASP, AlphaFold 2 got a score of 92.4, way above anything ever before, placing a powerful tool in the hands of medical scientists. Knowing how proteins fold can help us address incurable-so-far diseases in an entirely new way. It could also prevent many illnesses.