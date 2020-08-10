Deep tech may stumble on insufficient computing power

In a parallel attempt to get beyond binary computing, firms such as DWave, Google and IBM are working on a different class of machines called quantum computers, which make use of the so-called “qubit" , with each qubit able to hold 0 and 1 values simultaneously. This enhances computing power. The problem with these, though, is that they are far from seeing widespread adoption. First off, they are not yet sophisticated enough to manage today’s AI models efficiently, and second, they need to be maintained at temperatures that are close to absolute zero (-273° celsius). This refrigeration, in turn, uses up enormous amounts of electrical energy.