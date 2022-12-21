Deepen domestic credit to enhance financial stability

All these developments have been in play for long but peaked during the past couple of years, holding India in good stead. Today, it is clear that India will be best served by a multi-engine credit delivery system where banks, specialized financial institutions and NBFCs, apart from insurance, asset-management and fintech firms, will all have roles to play. Policymakers and regulators must study their inter-dynamics in detail to ensure credit flows remain robust enough to support growth even in case of global headwinds. Enabling and deepening cooperation between key credit sectors such as banking and NBFCs is important, even as we nurture the ability of fintech firms to work in partnership with both. Better sharing of information among the three constituents would be a big step in this direction. In addition, banks and NBFCs will have to make a greater effort to adopt modern data analytics, including alternate data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to develop lending products and processes to serve newer segments such as low-income individuals and small businesses. With streamlined AI-driven pre-approval processes, loan rejection rates will reduce and approvals will get optimized.