Deepfake music sounds fantastic. Are artists ready for this new normal?
Mala Bhargava 5 min read 25 Oct 2025, 07:00 am IST
AI may not have a soul, but it’s learning how to reach ours.
I was amusing myself scrolling through Instagram when I stumbled on a song that stopped me in my tracks. It was Eminem’s Without Me—and yet it wasn’t. Someone had re-imagined it as a ’50s Motown song, and it sounded astonishingly good.
