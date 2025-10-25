Deepfake music sounds fantastic. Are artists ready for this new normal?

The tsunami of AI-generated songs

Once you start listening, the algorithm will obviously throw similar songs up to you. The one thing they have in common is that they’re populated by songs you’ve known all your life, but each track is in another style and time. And they all sound amazing. Listeners feel a mix of awe, delight, and amazement and how far and how fast AI has come. Another thing expressed is how these songs touch them emotionally. “I thought Skynet would kill us, but it’s taking us to church and baptising us."