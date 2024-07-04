Deepfakes and Indian elections: A case of much ado about nothing
Summary
- A digitally and social media savvy population has meant AI use has grown in India, but the recent Lok Sabha elections have arguably shown GenAI to be more of a help than a danger to democracy, with political parties creatively deploying AI to strike a chord with voters.
As the age of AI dawns upon us, it has brought excitement and trepidation in equal measure. The trepidation was mostly around AI-generated deepfakes and how they could change voter minds, influence elections and thus subvert democracy. This was especially true in India, as almost a billion voters were electing a new government. Many other countries due for polling, including the US and UK, confront similar fears.