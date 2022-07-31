DeFi and degrowth mark two extremes in fixing capitalism4 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 10:16 PM IST
One rejects the state and the other capitalists but neither is viable
Capitalism is broken and must be replaced. That’s a view increasingly held among younger generations, whose future prospects have been darkened by financial crises, disease and war. But some alternative utopian narratives have gained traction in the aftermath of covid risk, forgetting some of its most basic lessons, with potentially dystopian results.