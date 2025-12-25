As a climate refugee from toxic Delhi temporarily in Goa, I cannot help wondering: if cities like Tokyo, London, Beijing and others that had high levels of pollution were able to clean up their air, what prevents Delhi from doing the same?
Delhi’s pollution and Goa’s tragedy point to a ‘soft state’: For Indian tourism to boom, fix this first
SummaryA horrific blaze in Goa’s Arpora was symptomatic of India’s weak capacity to enforce rules. This calls for a mindset change to fulfill our tourism potential. Budget tourism, especially religious travel, could yield huge gains if we devote attention to this segment.
As a climate refugee from toxic Delhi temporarily in Goa, I cannot help wondering: if cities like Tokyo, London, Beijing and others that had high levels of pollution were able to clean up their air, what prevents Delhi from doing the same?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More