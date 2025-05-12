Can AI spark growth and joy for offline retail?
SummaryAI-powered location management tools can now update each store’s data across multiple search engines and maps, helping customers find and navigate to their nearest store without any friction.
The hype around 10-minute delivery apps and online retail in general often blinds us to the still-relevant truth that even today, more than 85% of global retail sales still happen through physical stores. This is classic availability bias—we’re surrounded by people who rave about ordering everything from groceries to the latest smartphones online, even as the number of people buying the exact same goods from physical stores is actually a significant multiple of online shoppers.