Democracies and central banks haven’t found what they’re after

This dynamic ensures that banks don’t give loans just because interest rates are low. As Josh Ryan-Collins et al write in Where Does Money Come From?: “The primary determinant of how much [banks] lend is not interest rates, but confidence that the loan will be repaid." This explains why all the money printing carried out by central banks in the Western world hasn’t led to growth in lending to businesses, something that creates sustainable jobs. In the US, for example, commercial and industrial loans, as of May 2020, stood at $3.03 trillion. By November, they had contracted by a fifth to $2.4 trillion.

