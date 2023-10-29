Democracy faces a litmus test of sorts in battles
The tragedy in the Middle East is aiding those seeking to split the world on sectarian lines
The Israel-Hamas conflict may have an India connection. According to US President Joe Biden, Hamas launched an attack on Israel on 7 October to sabotage the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project. Biden said, “Just my instinct tells me." He does not have proof of this, but it is assumed that the American president does not speak on guesswork.