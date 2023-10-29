Democracy faces a litmus test of sorts in battles

The Israel-Hamas conflict may have an India connection. According to US President Joe Biden, Hamas launched an attack on Israel on 7 October to sabotage the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project. Biden said, “Just my instinct tells me." He does not have proof of this, but it is assumed that the American president does not speak on guesswork.

Will there be any new revelation in this regard in the coming days? Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled this ambitious project on 9 September during the G-20 summit in New Delhi. It has the potential to change face of Asia and Europe through the building of transport and communication links via rail, road, and the sea. Along with the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, the EU, Italy, France, and Germany have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for this project. The initiative sparked outrage in Beijing, though. Chinese President Xi Jinping had introduced the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) many years ago, but his grandiose vision faces many impediments.

IMEC will take time to materialize, but the barbarous desire for bloodshed between Israel and its neighbours has reminded us of a time when war hogged the headlines. Wars between Iran and Iraq, the US and Iraq, Russia and Afghanistan, and the US and Afghanistan destroyed the hopes of millions.

Coming back to the present crisis, Hamas’s heinous acts are obviously condemnable, but why are Western countries supporting Israel? Do they believe they can serve their interests by exploiting the conflict between Israel and Hamas? Israel and the Israelis believe that with the assistance of powerful countries from the world over, they can bring their battle to a close. This experiment has the potential to spread revenge and retribution over the planet. Israeli missiles are not exclusively targeting Gaza. They have also claimed lives and destroyed property in Lebanon and Syria. Other bordering countries, such as Jordan and Egypt, are also on the boil.

The US has troops stationed in Syria and other Arabian countries. This is why Biden opposed Israel’s special troops setting foot on Gazan soil. This may heighten fears of suicide strikes on American soldiers. But enraged Israel is not in the mood to consider any constraint. Its tanks are actively transforming Gaza into a massive cemetery.

It’s possible that the Jewish leadership seeks to capitalize on the contradictions in Arab countries. They’ve been doing it for a while, but things have changed. Benjamin Netanyahu cannot do what David Ben Gurion, the founder and first prime minister of the country, did during his tenure.

As the Israeli army’s actions become more violent, hatred towards it is growing among the Arabs. The voice of the common man may not be heard on international platforms, but it has a psychological impact on a country’s leadership. This is why, besides Iran, countries such as Saudi Arabia have begun to push for an immediate ceasefire. In the United Nations, they have received support from nearly 120 countries. Will we not return to the stormy days of 1914, when the killing of a prince drove the world into the fires of World War I if Israel continues to ignore them?

The second world war arose from the womb of the first. Britain was renowned as an empire on which the sun never set at the time, while America had emerged as a major power. In the last 250 years, the Industrial Revolution had changed the face of the world, yet people such as Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin sowed the poison of ultra-nationalism in countries. Germany was on the lookout for another Reich. England needed to keep its hegemony. America, in turn, wanted to strengthen its economic position further. The 123rd Emperor of Japan, King Yoshihito, similarly intended to impose Japan’s pride on neighbouring countries. Consider the current situation in the context of those days.

Russia attacked and occupied Crimea in 2014, and then attempted to occupy Ukraine in 2022. Ukraine responded in a similar way. These countries are still fighting a devastating war. Even in the economic realm, the same turmoil that existed prior to World War-II persists. America was pursuing its economic hegemony at the time; today, China is challenging it. China has also caused turmoil on India’s borders. Pakistan, too, is at odds with India. Despite four defeats, its “shadow war" persists.

The tragedy in West Asia is aiding those who seek to split the world along sectarian lines. Are we on the verge of a war of cultures? It might not happen, but one thing is guaranteed: Democracy was founded in the previous century, and it is now being put to the litmus test in this century.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.

