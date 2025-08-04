Is our democracy headed in the right direction?

Eleven days from today, we celebrate our 78th Independence Day. But as we approach eight decades of Independence, we must ask ourselves: Are we moving in the right direction? Are current politicians working towards strengthening our democracy as envisioned by its founding fathers?

Let’s address the first question.

Just watch the debate over Operation Sindoor in Parliament. Indians hoped the ruling party would put all the facts in the public domain, while the opposition would articulate its criticism and chip in with constructive suggestions. But what unfolded failed to clear doubts. We, as people, have some common, basic expectations from our Parliament, which should not be reduced to an arena of vote politics. Unfortunately, that has become a tradition now.

I have been a witness to all the parliamentary debates from the 1962 Sino-Indian war to Operation Sindoor. Our politics has steadily degenerated into bitterness and irresponsibility.

The sensation created in the wake of the resignation of vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar is an example.

He had come to the Rajya Sabha as usual and conducted proceedings of the upper house on the day he resigned. That afternoon, he even met BJP president J. P. Nadda and Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju. It seems the talks didn’t reach a conclusion so another meeting was convened in the evening. Nadda and Rijiju didn’t attend it. What transpired in the afternoon meeting? Why didn’t senior ministers attend the evening meeting? Was there any difference of opinion? Did the vice president resign on his own or was he forced out? What would be Dhankhar’s next move? Will he follow in the footsteps of Satya Pal Malik? Or will he gracefully bow out?

Queries, conjectures, concerns remain. It seems we are turning into a democracy that’s bogged down by unnecessary debates.

Also read | The language controversy has lost its sting. Netas take heed

Dhankhar had come into the limelight during his stint as governor of West Bengal. From the moment he entered the Raj Bhawan he trained his guns on Mamata Banerjee. His words and deeds didn’t go down well with those who preferred political propriety. This was why when he was made the vice president, his detractors thought he had been rewarded for what he did in West Bengal.

As a vice president, it was his responsibility to conduct Rajya Sabha proceedings fairly and impartially. During his initial days, the way he conducted his affairs raised many eyebrows. Those opposed to the BJP said he was doing all this as he had an eye on the president’s post. Initially, people were surprised by his sudden exit, but there’s very little sympathy for him.

Unfortunately, such unpleasant incidents are growing in number. Look at the recently concluded session of the Bihar Assembly. It was the last session of the current term, a time to say polite goodbyes and warm wishes for the journey ahead. But it too degenerated into a mud-slinging fest.

Bihar goes to polls this November and the Election Commission has undertaken special intensive revision of the electoral rolls. The entire opposition alleges it’s a conspiracy to delete their voters from the list.

Also read | Is world order in the middle of a tectonic shift?

The Election Commission wasn’t the one to take things lying down. The chief election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, curtly retorted: Should they list the dead and foreigners on the list?

The Supreme Court, too, questioned the timing of the revision. The opposition had alleged something completely different during the Maharashtra assembly elections. It’s not clear who’s right or wrong, but it’s clear that those gracing the constitutional posts are more interested in confrontation than creating consensus.

Let’s address the second question: Are we heading in the right direction? In the times of ever-expanding hate, debased language and the culture of political misconduct have been normalized. Political parties have devoted decades to creating linguistic, regional, and social divides instead of bridging them. They have conveniently forgotten that the growing divides they have so assiduously created can also drown them. Dhankhar is its latest victim, though not the first one. The list is long.

You may ask about a third question and its probable answer. The future is based on present actions. If that’s the law of nature, then tell me when the present is defined by discontent, inconsistency, incongruity, and apprehension, who can hope for a better future?

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.