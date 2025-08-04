Is our democracy headed in the right direction?

He had come to the Rajya Sabha as usual and conducted proceedings of the upper house on the day he resigned. That afternoon, he even met BJP president J. P. Nadda and Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju. It seems the talks didn’t reach a conclusion so another meeting was convened in the evening. Nadda and Rijiju didn’t attend it. What transpired in the afternoon meeting? Why didn’t senior ministers attend the evening meeting? Was there any difference of opinion? Did the vice president resign on his own or was he forced out? What would be Dhankhar’s next move? Will he follow in the footsteps of Satya Pal Malik? Or will he gracefully bow out?