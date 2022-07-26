Demography is not destiny but can shape big economic trends4 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 10:05 PM IST
The ageing of countries can impact variables like inflation though India may be an outlier with our low labour participation
The rise of China after 1990 led to two profound effects on the world economy—the global price of labour was driven down while global commodity prices went up. The former has been a deflationary impulse while the latter has been an inflationary one, though the former overpowered the latter in advanced countries whose commodity intensity has come down because of a shift to services.