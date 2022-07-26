Demography is not destiny but can shape big economic trends

Third, economists usually see the financial balances of the private sector and the government as mirror images of each other. For example, a large increase in government deficits is matched by an increase in the financial balances of households and firms which buy the additional government debt. As countries around the world age, an increase in the global dependency ratio—a measure of how many children and retirees each worker supports—will drive household savings down. Corporate savings are expected to come down as well, say Goodhart and Pradhan. The logic of accounting will make governments move from running deficits to surpluses, and higher inflation will help such a transition in macroeconomic balances.