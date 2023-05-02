Demography is not destiny but it does shape economic outcomes

One useful starting point is to compare contemporary India with some other successful Asian economies when they were at a similar demographic juncture in earlier years. The one number considered here as a broad proxy for the demographic structure in a country is the median age of its population—or the age of the person in the middle in case every citizen is lined up in either ascending or descending order of age. India right now has a median age of around 28 years. Many other Asian peers had a similar median age earlier, from Japan in 1970 to Malaysia in 2017 (see chart). This is broadly the point when most of these countries were in the midst of extraordinary economic booms. Not everything can be ascribed to demographics. For example, China had a median age of 28 in 1999, and the subsequent economic acceleration also coincided with its entry to the World Trade Organization.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}