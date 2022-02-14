Denial of access to Swift is a blunt tool for geopolitics

The Swift network was involved in one of the largest bank heists in world history. In 2016, an outfit from North Korea called the Lazarus Group initiated 35 transactions worth over $1 billion from the account of Bangladesh Bank held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY). The North Korean hackers had infiltrated the network of Bangladesh Bank using malware tied to the resume of a fictitious candidate, taken control of Swift terminals within the bank and initiated those transfers to multiple locations in the Philippines just before a long weekend. The FRBNY allowed five of the transfers, worth over $150 million, but halted the rest because the address of one of the banks on Jupiter Street in Manila happened to be the name of a sanctioned shipping line with connections to Iran. Of the total heist, $81 million has not yet been recovered. The Lazarus Group is the same one that hacked the emails of Sony Pictures in retaliation for the release of the 2014 spoof called The Interview that portrayed North Korea in bad light. The BBC podcast series ‘The Lazarus Heist’ is an entertaining listen that talks about this group of hackers and their exploits.