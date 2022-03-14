Despite initial difficulties, ‘Modi magic’ continues

When it comes to caste equations, it’s impossible to overlook Mayawati. She has long been a champion of caste manipulation, but her ‘vote bank’ has suffered a deadly dent of nearly 10% for the first time. She told reporters the day after the results that she had been a victim of the BJP’s ‘B-team’ propaganda. Mayawati can try to save face in this way if she likes, but the truth is that her core vote bank, the Jatavs, have begun to raise this issue that she offers tickets to the wealthy in exchange for their votes. Mayawati is currently going through a hard patch. Modi’s welfare measures have shattered her enchantment. At present, her comeback appears to be difficult but she has surprised many times in the past. The growth of the AAP needs to be discussed here. People mocked him ten years ago when Kejriwal established his new party, but he became the Chief Minister of Delhi in a matter of months. He improved hospitals. Clinics in Mohalla have opened. School standards were raised, and power and water bills were reduced. Arvind Kejriwal won three elections, one after the other, right under the nose of the central government. He, like Modi, is not a leader of a specific caste.

