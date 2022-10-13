Despite tweaks in FM Radio policy, big hitches remain4 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 01:24 AM IST
- Private FM radio firms are currently focused on stabilizing their operations
Last week, the government amended the FM Radio Phase III policy guidelines, in an attempt to aid the ailing sector. It removed the three-year window period for restructuring of FM radio business within the same management group during the licence period of 15 years. It also did away with the 15% national cap on channel holding, and lowered the net worth of firms bidding for FM licences in category C and D cities (smaller towns) from ₹1.5 crore to ₹1 crore.