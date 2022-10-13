Despite tweaks in FM Radio policy, big hitches remain

The three-year window for restructuring of FM business in a group prevented several deals from happening earlier. It meant if a media organization had print and radio business under the same company, it could spin off the radio business into a separate subsidiary only within the first three years of operations and not after that. “This was a big deterrent to any merger and acquisition, as many radio operators were structured this way," said Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, Mirchi. This prevented Mirchi owner ENIL from acquiring Ishq FM stations of TV Today. Now, restructuring is permitted any time during the 15-year licence period and will foster some M&A activity.

