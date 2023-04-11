New trade policies have queeredthe pitch for developing nations4 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:29 AM IST
The West’s recent inward turn should make others ask how they could brighten their own prospects
Developing countries are worried that the US will turn its back on the multilateral trade regime. Amid rising geopolitical tensions, they fear that this could make them hostages to great-power politics, undermining their economic prospects. Their concerns are not groundless: US trade policies have changed significantly. What seemed like haphazard measures under Trump (sanctions on Chinese firms, increased tariffs and subversion of the World Trade Organization’s dispute-settlement body) have become a broad strategy under President Joe Biden.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×