New trade policies have queeredthe pitch for developing nations

Second, US policymakers aim to make up for its long neglect of domestic economic, social and green priorities with policies that promote resilience, supply chain reliability, good jobs and a clean-energy transition. The US seems happy to pursue these objectives on its own even if its actions could adversely affect other countries. The best example of this is the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate-transition law. Leaders in Europe and elsewhere have been outraged by its $370 billion clean-energy subsidies that favour of US-based producers. Former WTO head Pascal Lamy recently called for a ‘North-South’ coalition without the US to “create a disadvantage for [Americans] that would make them change their position."

