Devina Mehra: Take 2025 stock predictions with a bucket of salt
Summary
- It’s super-easy to make forecasts but nobody really knows how things will turn out. Trying to forecast what’s not just unknown but can’t be known is a pointless exercise. Be wary of the numbers being thrown around.
The year has started and you have all the Nifty (or Nasdaq/S&P 500) forecasts for end 2025 from every stock-market expert, securities house and talking head on television. Keep them safe to check in December 2025. For now, you should check what these experts told you a year ago!