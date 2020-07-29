Opinion | Devolve corona problem-solving to local ‘communities of practice’

If we look at the covid-19 pandemic through the lens of CoPs, we realize that the real problem is not singular. The key problems each community is grappling with are different. Medical experts are focused on understanding the novel coronavirus to develop a vaccine for it. For school authorities, the main problem is all about conducting examinations and adjusting to digital teaching. Shopkeepers are desperate to keep their businesses alive. It is not possible for the State to directly solve the problems of all these groups and communities. The members of each community understand their own problems the best. So each community is best equipped to come up with solutions that work in the local context. When solutions are made closer to home, people tend to become more engaged in the process and are thus more invested in the outcome.