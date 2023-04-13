The mystery of the Tasmanian Tiger

The mystery of the Tasmanian Tiger1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:39 PM IST
Scientists used a Tasmanian Thylacine Sighting Records Database to estimate the date of the Tasmanian Tiger's extinction. The database suggests that the thylacine may have died out much later than 1936, possibly as recently as the early years of the 21st century. Furthermore, the researchers believe that there is a small chance that the animal may still exist in some remote wilderness area of south-western Tasmania.
About the only reason the Tasmanian Tiger is—or was?—called a “tiger" is that it has stripes on its body. Other than that, nothing. It is not a tiger, nor is it even related to tigers or any cats. Also known as the Tasmanian Wolf, it certainly looks more like a wolf than a tiger. Yet, it isn’t a wolf either. Instead, it is a marsupial: like the kangaroo or koala, the Tasmanian Tiger carries its young in a pouch. That explains the animal’s other name, thylacine—from the Greek word for a pouch, thylakos.