The mystery of the Tasmanian Tiger

As they write in their paper, they “collate and characterize the type, quality and uncertainty" of all those reported sightings in the database. They dated each one and located it on a map. They broke them down into categories, like those that were actual specimens of the animal, or just signs of its presence (like the Sleeping Beauty footprint). They classified the sightings according to the person reporting it: was she an expert in the field —a trapper, a scientist?—or just a casual observer like a hiker, or you or me? They looked for “spikes" in the reporting numbers; one they found, in 1970, probably happened because of “media attention linked to a well-publicized expedition" to search for the thylacine. Brooks referred to this as “recency bias".

