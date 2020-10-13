Different digital platforms require distinct regulations

It is precisely because of these differences that we need to think differently about these two types of platforms. When an operating system abuses its position, it affects the agency of users and developers alike. It forces them to comply since they have no other option. If an App Store, on the other hand, unfairly removes a developer from the store or imposes onerous conditions on the use of its facilities, the developer can list its product elsewhere at little incremental cost. While the companies that own the operating system are able to ensure that their own products have inherent advantages with regard to that operating system, all that an app store can do to influence consumer choice is make sure that other competitive products are also made available on the store.