Difficulties taxpayers may face in estimating advance tax liability for June

Those carrying on a business or profession will have the toughest task of estimating their profits for the year. Most such businesses or professions would have been closed in April and May because of the lockdown, and would face significant uncertainties even after the lockdown is lifted as there would be restrictions on operations, shortage of manpower and it would take a while for demand to pick up. Besides, they may face other unknown factors. Under such circumstances, estimation is really a hazard, being more of a wild guess than a reasonable estimate. The withholding taxes have also been reduced to 75% of the earlier rates from 14 May 2020, which will also have to be factored in.