Digi Yatra isn’t a privacy risk but a travel smoothener5 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:40 PM IST
I strongly believe that no matter how repugnant a technology might sound at first blush, I must try it out myself before forming a firm opinion. When I don’t, I find that my implicit biases colour my judgment, sometimes to the point where I assume the worst before giving it a chance. As a commentator on the impact of technology on society, I can hardly express an opinion without experiencing it first hand.